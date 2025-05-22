Health Minister Nadda calls for stronger focus on state hospitals

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Thursday called for a stronger focus on state hospitals, especially at the grassroots level, including sub-health centres to reduce pressure on premier institutions in Delhi and other major cities.

He chaired a 'Kayakalp Manthan' with central government hospitals, NGOs and senior officials of the Union Health Ministry to boost 'jan bhagidari' (public participation) for achieving better health outcomes here on Thursday.

He highlighted the transformative journey of the Kayakalp Scheme, launched 10 years ago, to promote cleanliness, hygiene, and infection control practices in public healthcare facilities across India.

Initially rolled out in 2015 with the participation of 10 central government hospitals, the scheme now includes 25 central government hospitals and institutions, expanding its reach to numerous healthcare centres across the nation.

In state government hospitals and healthcare institutions, the scheme is operative through the National Health Mission (NHM).

In his remarks at the 'manthan', Nadda underlined that while significant progress has made under the scheme, there is scope to do better, a health ministry statement said.

He highlighted two main observations -- substantial improvements have been made over the last decade, but continued efforts are needed to further enhance public healthcare delivery, and evolving towards a patient-centric ecosystem is critical for meeting the ever-increasing expectations of public service delivery.

The Union health minister spoke about the importance of environment and ambience in healthcare facilities, emphasising that a positive hospital environment affects the mental wellbeing of both patients and staff, the statement said.

He pointed out that while thousands of patients visit hospitals daily and receive treatment, there is a noticeable lack of positivity from the patient despite getting best of the clinical treatment, which calls for introspection and better communication from the hospitals to patients and the public.

A key point of discussion was the perception of government hospitals and the factors that contribute to image-building.

The minister urged all stakeholders to focus on understanding the root causes of these perceptions, including the issues related to infrastructure, cleanliness, staff behaviour, amenities, and management, in order to identify and implement practical solutions.

Nadda noted that while challenges encountered by hospitals may vary, many of these could be addressed through better management and prioritisation of services, the statement said.

He emphasised the importance of continuous monitoring, regular reviews, and meaningful enforcement to ensure that the quality of services remains high across all healthcare institutions.

The minister stressed that involving local communities and encouraging a sense of belongingness to the healthcare facilities can enhance the effectiveness of the Kayakalp Scheme.

In response to the growing pressure on premium institutions in Delhi and other major cities, Nadda called for a stronger focus on state hospitals, especially at the grassroots level, including sub-health centres (SHC).

The future strategy, he said, will emphasise training, capacity building, innovation, and the adoption of eco-friendly approaches. A focus on enhancing people's participation and integrating technology into healthcare delivery will also be critical to easing the burden on top-tier institutions.

Nadda concluded by reiterating, "Kayakalp is more than just a cleanliness initiative, it is a transformation in the way healthcare services are delivered, conceived, and executed". PTI PLB MNK MNK