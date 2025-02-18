Health Minister Nadda meets Amir of Qatar

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Union Health Minister and BJP president J P Nadda met Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, as the two leaders discussed opportunities in collaboration in healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors.

The BJP said in a statement that Nadda gave the visiting leader an overview of India's healthcare advancements under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

He spoke about the government's efforts in providing healthcare access and affordable medical care and also thanked him for support to the Indian diaspora in Qatar.

Al Thani congratulated Nadda on the BJP's recent election victories and praised Prime Minister Modi's vision of development, the statement said.

He concurred with Nadda that there is further scope of collaboration between India and Qatar in the healthcare sector, it added. PTI KR MNK MNK