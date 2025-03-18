Health Minister Nadda meets NZ PM Luxon

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Tuesday met New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in Delhi as part of the 'Know BJP' initiative.

Their conversation centred on the shared goal of strengthening India-New Zealand relations.

Nadda is learnt to have provided Luxon with an overview of India's progress in policies on prenatal, neonatal and elderly care, besides the BJP's organisational framework.

"Met and interacted with the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Rt Hon Christopher Luxon, in New Delhi, as part of the 'Know BJP' initiative," Nadda said in a post on X.

"We exchanged thoughtful ideas on fortifying party-to-party relations and deepening our mutual understanding. Our conversation also centred around our shared goal of strengthening India-New Zealand relations. Looking forward to continued cooperation and mutual progress," the BJP national president added.

Luxon arrived in Delhi on March 16 on a five-day visit primarily to push for deeper economic engagement between the two countries.