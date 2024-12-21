Health Minister Nadda seeks states' support for TB elimination campaign

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Saturday held a virtual meeting with chief ministers/lieutenant governors, and health ministers of states and Union Territories, seeking their support towards the ongoing 100-day Intensified TB Elimination Campaign.

At the meeting, Nadda urged the states and Union Territories (UTs) to monitor the campaign at the state level, and ensure the same is done by the political and administrative leadership at the district level.

He suggested that to ensure a whole-of-government approach, other ministries and departments can be roped in to support the campaign activities in the spirit of Jan Bhagidari, similar to the approach taken at the national level.

Nadda also requested the chief ministers to involve elected representatives, especially MLAs and councillors as well as Panchayati Raj Institutions, in the campaign to help mobilise the communities.

Highlighting that the rate of TB decline in India from 2015 to 2024 at 17.7 per cent is double the global average of 8.3 per cent, Nadda said deaths due to TB have reduced significantly in the country by 21.4 per cent in the last 10 years.

He also highlighted the importance of active TB testing, screening and diagnosis of patients, and urged the participants to actively monitor the campaign in the identified districts in their respective states.

Underlining the support that state ministers can provide to the campaign, he requested them to promote the initiative in their meetings and rallies and come forward as 'Ni-Kshay Mitras' to adopt TB patients.

Noting that the states have nearly two months' stock of TB medicines, the minister said the Centre is working towards ensuring advance stock of at least six months to be made available to the states.

He concluded his address by encouraging all the stakeholders to reiterate their commitment to eradicate TB.

An overview of the 100-day campaign, which aims to reduce TB incidence and mortality in 347 priority districts across the country, was presented during the meeting.

It was informed that to increase detection, intensified case finding drives will be conducted using advanced screening and diagnostic technologies to reduce delays in diagnosis and treatment initiation.

Parallelly, to reduce mortality due to TB, the programme will expand access to novel initiatives such as Differentiated TB Care to provide specialised care to high-risk patients and increased nutritional support through th Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana.

The state ministers were also informed about the various community mobilisation activities that should be undertaken during the campaign, including over 80,000 Ni-kshay Shivirs to monitor progress.

Building on the Jan Bhagidaari approach, the campaign aims to mobilise community members to undertake Ni-kshay Shapaths, and urge community leaders, individuals, NGOs and corporates to become Ni-kshay Mitras.

Alongside, TB Vijaetas (TB champions) and Ni-kshay Mitras will be recognised for their contributions which will further inspire collective action.

Lastly, involvement of Panchayati Raj Institution members will be critical while regular Gram Sabhas on TB will be organised to raise community awareness while ensuring the uptake of essential TB services.

Since the launch of the campaign, 53 lakh vulnerable individuals have been screened. Out of these, 2.21 lakh individuals have been tested, leading to the diagnosis of 22,178 new patients.

Through the Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana, 17,621 beneficiaries have received direct benefit transfers (DBT), and in total, 16 lakh beneficiaries have been paid Rs 416 crore.

Additionally, 1,630 new Ni-kshay Mitras have been registered, collectively adopting over 12,000 patients during the campaign period.

Cumulatively, 1.8 lakh Ni-kshay Mitras have adopted 8.63 lakh patients. PTI PLB ARI