Health Minister visits Ernakulam GH to assess Nepal woman after heart transplant

Kochi, Dec 27 (PTI) Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Saturday visited the Ernakulam General Hospital to assess the condition of a 21-year-old woman from Nepal who recently underwent a heart transplant here recently.

It was first such surgery to be conducted at a district-level government health facility in the state.

Durga Kaami, who was suffering from a rare genetic heart condition called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, successfully underwent heart transplantation on December 22 after receiving the organ from Kollam native Shibu, who was declared brain-dead following a road accident.

The minister said she saw Kaami from outside the ICU and interacted with her brother and other bystanders at the hospital.

She said the patient’s health condition was steadily improving.

George said she also held discussions with doctors and that the medical team was ensuring the best possible treatment for the patient.

She added that a team of specialists was reviewing the patient’s condition on a daily basis and coordinating closely with the General Hospital team.

“It is a historic development. Conducting a heart transplant at a district-level government hospital will enable decentralisation of such treatment and superspeciality facilities, benefiting the public,” she said.

She said another key factor was affordability.

“When superspeciality facilities are provided at district hospitals, patients do not have to spend even a minimal percentage of the amount they would otherwise have to pay elsewhere,” she said.

The minister recalled that Ernakulam General Hospital became the first district hospital in the state to conduct open-heart surgery in December 2021.

MLA T J Vinod, District Medical Officer Dr Sheeja, K-SOTTO Executive Director Dr Noble Gracious, and Hospital Superintendent Dr Sahirsha were present during the visit.

Due to the high cost of treatment, Kaami and her younger brother were brought to Kerala by a Malayali who runs the orphanage where they lived.

Though Kaami had registered with the Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (K-SOTTO) eight months ago and was awaiting a matching donor, she was initially not included in the priority list as she is not an Indian national.

She later approached the Kerala High Court, which directed that she be included in the priority list.

The transplant was carried out by a medical team led by cardiothoracic surgeon Dr George Vallooran.

Hospital authorities said they are expecting to shift Kaami from ventilator support by next week.