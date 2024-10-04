Health ministers from WHO South-East Asia region to meet next week

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Health ministers from member states of the World Health Organisation's South East Asia region are meeting here next week to deliberate on key priorities and actions to accelerate public health in the region.

The 77th regional committee session of the World Health Organisation (WHO) South-East Asia, the annual governing body meeting of the WHO in the region, is expected to be attended by health ministers and officials from across the region, and representatives of global and regional partner organisations.

WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Regional Director Saima Wazed, and other WHO officials will be at the meeting to be held from October 7 to 9, a statement by the WHO said.

A ministerial round table at the regional committee session will discuss adolescent-responsive health systems to meet the unique needs of this population group that accounts for 27 per cent of the region's population, the statement said.

Like every year, the regional committee will review the progress being made towards achieving universal health coverage and health-related Sustainable Development Goals.

The regional committee will also deliberate on expansion of the South-East Asia Regional Health Emergency Fund (SEARHEF), the statement said.

The fund was established in 2008 to support life saving response measures in the aftermath of a public health emergency. Till date it has supported 49 health emergencies in 10 countries.

Since 2016, the SEARHEF has also been supporting emergency preparedness.

The meeting will also discuss progress reports on resolutions from the previous regional committee sessions, the statement said.

These include traditional medicines; strengthening health workforce education and training; and intensifying activities for dengue control and malaria elimination.

The resolution on decade of action to end viral hepatitis, HIV and STIs; universal access to people centred health care and services; progress and acceleration plan for non-communicable diseases and advancing health emergency preparedness and response in the region, it stated.

During the session, countries will also be felicitated for their recent advancements and achievements in public health, the statement added.