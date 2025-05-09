Health Ministry, AIIMS, Safdarjung, RML hospitals cancel leaves of all its officers, staffers

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) The Union Health Ministry and the Centre-run AIIMS, Safdarjung and Ram Manohar Lohia hospitals in the national capital have cancelled leaves of all its officers and staffers indefinitely and activated emergency protocols amid a military standoff between India and Pakistan.

The development came after Health Minister J P Nadda reviewed the preparedness of hospitals in the country on Friday and directed officials to ensure all medical emergency response systems are fully equipped and functional.

"In view of the impending situation, no leave of any kind, including station leave, is to be granted to any officer, except on medical grounds, till further orders. Further, the already sanctioned leave, if any, stands cancelled and the officers who are on leave are directed to resume their duties immediately. The controlling officers may instruct their officers/officials accordingly," the ministry order stated.

This was followed by similar orders from the AIIMS Trauma Centre, Ram Manohar Lohia and Safdarjung hospital administrations.

"In pursuance of the office order dated May 9, 2025, by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and in view of the impending situation and preparedness of the emergency response system, it has been decided that no leave of any kind, including station leave, will be granted to any officers/officials regular or outsource except on medical grounds, till further orders," the AIIMS Trauma Centre order read.

"Further, leaves already sanctioned, if any, stands cancelled and the officers/officials who are on leave are directed to resume their duties immediately," it said.

The order referred to a mass casualty management mock drill held at the facility last week and said it was fully prepared to receive patients in case of any eventuality be it with burns, gunshot injuries and head, neck, spinal and chest injuries.

"We have already made arrangements for normal and ICU beds and our operation theatres are fully equipped to handle a large number of patients. If needed, doctors, nurses and paramedical staff can be shifted from the main AIIMS to the trauma centre," said Dr Rima Dada, the professor in charge of the media cell at AIIMS, Delhi.

The Safdarjung Hospital's Additional Medical Superintendent Dr Charu Bamba chaired a meeting with officials and directed them to stack up the hospital and its blood bank, and emergency facilitiesbe primed with adequate manpower.

The meeting also decided that patients from the hsoptial's New Emergency Block may be shifted to the supersepciality block in case of any exigencies.

At the Health Ministry's review meeting, Nadda stressed the need to establish ground-level linkages with all state governments, especially those with international borders, to provide immediate healthcare services in case of emergencies.

In the backdrop of a military conflict with Pakistan, Nadda said a 247x7 control and command centre in the health ministry should monitor ongoing efforts and support states.

India on Thursday night swiftly thwarted Pakistan's fresh attempts to strike military sites with drones and missiles, including in Jammu and Pathankot, after foiling similar bids at 15 places in northern and western regions of the country, as tensions soared between the two countries amid fears of a wider conflict.

The renewed attempts and intense shelling by the Pakistani forces on the Line of Control(LoC) and the International Border(IB) in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Rajasthan came after India on Thursday morning targeted Pakistani air defence systems at multiple cities with one in Lahore being "neutralised".

The Indian armed forces on Wednesday carried out precise missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan under 'Operation Sindoor'. PTI PLB NSD NSD