Health ministry launches awareness campaign in Delhi Metro on women's health, well-being

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) The Union health ministry, in collaboration with the World Health Organization, on Wednesday rolled out a month-long Delhi Metro campaign at the Sultanpur Metro station, focusing on women's and girls' health and well-being.

The campaign will run through December and January, delivering messages on women's safety, mental health support, digital inclusion, pre-conception and prenatal diagnostic techniques (PC-PNDT), and tuberculosis awareness across Metro trains and select stations.

Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava said that leveraging the Delhi Metro will ensure that these critical messages reach millions of daily commuters, strengthening awareness and empowering women and girls across the capital city. PTI PLB ARI