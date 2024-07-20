Health Ministry reviews Chandipura virus, Acute Encephalitis Syndrome cases in Gujarat, Raj and MP

New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI)The Union Health Ministry along with experts reviewed the Chandipura virus cases and Acute Encephalitis syndrome cases in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Dr Atul Goel, DGHS, Union Health Ministry, and Director of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) along with experts from AIIMS, Kalawati Saran Children's Hospital, and National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) as well as officials from the central and state surveillance units reviewed the Chandipura virus and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) cases in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

After a detailed discussion and review of the status of the Chandipura virus and AES cases, the experts concluded that infectious agents contribute to only a small proportion of the AES cases across the country, the ministry said in a statement.

They emphasized the need for comprehensive epidemiological, environmental and entomological studies of the AES cases reported in Gujarat.

A multidisciplinary central team from the NCDC, ICMR and DAHD is being deployed to assist the state of Gujarat with these investigations.

Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) is a group of clinically similar neurologic manifestation caused by several different viruses, bacteria, fungus, parasites, spirochetes, chemical/ toxins, etc. The known viral causes of AES include JE, Dengue, HSV, CHPV and West Nile etc.

Chandipura Virus (CHPV) is a member of Rhabdoviridae family known to cause sporadic cases and outbreaks in western, central and southern parts of the country, especially during the monsoon season.

It is transmitted by vectors such as sand flies and ticks. It is to be noted that vector control, hygiene and awareness are the only measures available against the disease, the statement said.

The disease affects mostly children under 15 years of age and can be present with a febrile illness that may in some cases result in death.

Although there is no specific treatment available for CHPV and management is symptomatic, timely referral of suspected AES cases to designated facilities can improve outcomes.

Since early June 2024, cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome have been reported in children under 15 years of age in Gujarat.

As of July 20, 2024, a total of 78 AES cases have been reported, with 75 from 21 districts/corporations in Gujarat, two from Rajasthan and one from Madhya Pradesh, the statement said.

Of these, 28 cases have resulted in death. Among the 76 samples tested at NIV Pune, nine have been confirmed positive for Chandipura Virus (CHPV). All 9 CHPV-positive cases and five associated deaths are from Gujarat. PTI PLB AS AS