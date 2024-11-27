Health Ministry's pavilion at India International Trade Fair receives special appreciation medal

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) The Health Ministry's 'One Health' - themed pavilion at the 43rd India International Trade Fair here received the special appreciation medal on Wednesday for its innovative design and impactful presentation of India's healthcare achievements and initiatives, a statement said.

According to the statement by the ministry, this year's pavilion focused on the 'One Health' holistic framework that emphasises the interdependence of humans, animals and plants in the health ecosystem.

By acknowledging these vital connections, the 'One Health' initiative mobilises collaboration across sectors, disciplines and communities to address health and environmental challenges while promoting collective wellbeing, the statement said.

Over the course of 14 days, the pavilion served as an immersive experience, raising awareness of the 'One Health' approach and its focus on preventive, promotive, curative, and rehabilitative healthcare.

It also provided free counselling, diagnostics, and consultations, making healthcare accessible to all attendees.

About receiving the special appreciation medal, the ministry said, "This recognition underscores the ministry's dedication to fostering a holistic and inclusive health system while inspiring collaboration to safeguard human, animal, and environmental health." "The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare remains committed to advancing India's healthcare goals and promoting awareness of the 'One Health' vision, ensuring healthier lives for all," it added. PTI PLB NSD NSD