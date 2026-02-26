Health officer suspended as video shows cow carcasses lying in the open at Dewas trenching ground

Dewas, Feb 26 (PTI) A civic health officer was suspended on Thursday in connection with cow carcasses lying in the open at a trenching ground in Dewas in Madhya Pradesh, videos of which had gone viral on social media, enraging netizens.

Municipal Corporation commissioner Dalip Kumar told reporters the incident was unacceptable and an investigation was underway.

"Instructions were given to construct a 'gau samadhi' (scientific burial) for the disposal of cow carcasses but it was not done. Therefore, we have suspended the health officer. Notices have been issued to two municipal employees asking them to explain why their salaries should not be deducted," he said.

Notice has also been issued to the trenching ground in-charge, and departmental action will be taken against him, Kumar said.

Further action will be taken after a thorough probe, he added.

Regarding the piling up of cattle bones at the trenching ground, the civic chief said he would not like to comment on the matter.

Meanwhile, Congress workers in the city protested against the incident. They held banners with a picture of a cow and the slogan 'someone save me from the BJP". PTI HWP MAS BNM