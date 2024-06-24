Health official held in Gondia for seeking bribe to clear employee's salary arrears

Gondia, Jun 24 (PTI) A health official was arrested on Monday in Gondia in Maharashtra for allegedly seeking and accepting a bribe for clearing arrears of a colleague, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau said.

The official identified the accused as Dr Amber Shriram Madavi, attached to the Ayurved Hospital in Barabhati and having additional charge of a primary health centre in Mahagaon in Arjuni Morgaon tehsil.

The complainant, working as junior assistant in the PHC at Mahagaon, was to be paid arrears of Rs 6.07 lakh since 2012 related to house rent, Naxal allowance etc and Madavi sought Rs 60,000 to clear them and then settled for Rs 48,000, the official said.

"He approached the Gondia unit of the ACB, which arrested Madavi after verifying the bribe claim," the official said. PTI COR BNM