Health paramount, guard it to become developed country: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

Jodhpur, Nov 23 (PTI) Health is paramount as it is not only necessary for the individual, but also for the good health of the society, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday here said.

Addressing the 64th convocation of National Academy of Medical Sciences at AIIMS-Jodhpur, Dhankhar expressed concern over the commercialisation and ethical dilution in the medical profession.

"Medical professionals serve as guardians and the role is all the more significant in Bharat that is home to one-sixth of humanity. Your concern must be beyond clinical care. You have to be, and you have to engage in advocacy of good health. You have to become educators and public health advocates," he said.

"Healthcare is a divine contribution. Healthcare is service. Healthcare has to be far distant from commerce, and health care is antithetical to exploitation," he added.

The Vice President also said India is on the way to becoming the third largest global economy. "But this aspirational object, very ambitious, requires an eight-fold increase in our per capita income, which is attainable only with our population being healthy and fit." Dhankhar said the country must champion locally manufactured medical equipment and demolish the myth that imported is superior.

"Through this platform I will urge Indian industry, business, trade and commerce to engage into activities of making medical equipment in the country for the nation, also for the world," he said.

Dhankhar also slammed the "digital lifestyle" and urged the medical practitioners to champion preventive healthcare.

"This digital lifestyle is coming with risks. That may be existential. I would urge, it is your ordainment to educate families so that they take care of it right from the beginning," he said. PTI COR VN VN