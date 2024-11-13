Health Pavilion at IITF to centre around 'One Health' theme

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) The Union Health Ministry's Health Pavilion at the 43rd India International Trade Fair (IITF) beginning November 14 will be centred around the theme of 'One Health', a comprehensive approach emphasising the interconnectedness of human, animal, plant and ecosystem health.

By recognising these interdependencies, 'One Health' seeks to mobilise various sectors, disciplines and communities to promote well-being and effectively address health and environmental challenges, the health ministry said in a statement.

Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, will inaugurate the Health Pavilion on November 14 at Bharat Mandapam here.

Through 39 informative stalls, the pavilion will present the ministry's major accomplishments in healthcare, with highlights on programmes and initiatives that span every stage of life.

From birth-focused initiatives like the newly launched U-WIN App, which facilitates free vaccination for pregnant women and children, to the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), which now includes senior citizens over 70 years with an additional Rs 5 lakh top-up cover, the pavilion will illustrate India's efforts to provide accessible and quality healthcare for all.

Visitors will have the opportunity to participate in screenings and counselling sessions for HIV, diabetes, hypertension and other non-communicable diseases (NCDs). The pavilion will also feature innovative installations like the BHISHM Cube, indigenous mobile hospital showcasing its design and utility in real-world settings, the ministry statement said.

The pavilion is designed not only to be educational but also engaging for visitors of all ages.

Daily street plays, competitions and games will captivate the audience while delivering essential health messages. A specially curated kids zone will feature virtual reality games that combine fun with learning, allowing children to explore healthcare in a playful and interactive environment.

Through this immersive pavilion, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare aims to spread awareness and understanding of the 'One Health' approach, ultimately fostering a holistic view of health that integrates human, animal and environmental well-being, the statement said. PTI PLB KSS KSS