Health-related behaviours found to be stable during middle adulthood in study

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Health-related behaviours adopted by people are relatively stable during middle adulthood, beginning when one turns 40 years old, new research has found.

Following individuals over a 19-year period, researchers observed largely positive changes, such as reduced smoking and a general precaution concerning their health.

"Smoking, alcohol consumption and physical activity are often investigated separately in studies, but our study approach takes into account that each of us engages in multiple health behaviours simultaneously," doctoral researcher Johanna Ahola, Gerontology Research Center and Faculty of Sport and Health Sciences, University of Jyväskylä, Finland, said.

Researchers investigated smoking and alcohol consuming habits, along with physical activity, in close to 370 individuals in Finland, and were followed up when they were 42, 50 and 51 years old.

"Smoking decreased significantly during the follow-up period, which may be related not only to age but also to the prevailing societal circumstances.

"It can also be speculated that with the increased incidence of diseases in middle adulthood compared to earlier ages, general health precaution and health-related goals may become more important, leading to changes in behaviour," Ahola, corresponding author of the study published in the journal Psychology and Health, said.

The team also found that sociodemographic factors like marriage and education, among others, along with personality traits played a role in deciding what health behaviours one adopted.

They observed that married women, having a degree and working white-collar jobs were more likely to engage in healthier behaviours.

Similarly, individuals with higher levels of conscientiousness, openness, and agreeableness, and lower levels of neuroticism and extraversion, were also more likely to adopt healthier behaviours.

"Examining personality traits in the health behaviour patterns brought a new perspective compared to prior research," Ahola said.

"It has been previously observed that individuals characterised by high extraversion are more physically active than those scoring low in the trait. For a physical activity researcher, it was surprising that, in this study, low extraversion was associated with healthier behaviours," Ahola said. PTI KRS BHJ