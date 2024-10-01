Health research dept to take part in special Swachhata drive 4.0 from Oct 2-31

New Delhi, Oct 1(PTI) The Department of Health Research will participate in the special Swachhata campaign 4.0 from October 2 to 31 for institutionalising cleanliness and minimising pendency in the department, ICMR headquarters and its 27 institutes across the nation.

The department issued a memorandum in this regard on September 20.

Actions to be taken during the preparatory phase from September 16-30 have been completed and targets have been identified for the implementation phase which will start from October 2, the Union Health Ministry said in a statement.

"During the Special Campaign 4.0, sincere and dedicated efforts will be made to achieve the targets identified during the preparatory phase and to ensure saturation of Swachhata in all the offices related to Department of Health Research," the statement stated.

"The Department of Health Research (DHR) along with ICMR and its 27 institutes across the country will focus on improving overall cleanliness in offices, liquidating pendency in the MP's references, references from the state government etc and ensuring adherence to record management systems," it said.

The status of the pendency was reviewed on September 25 in the meeting chaired by DHR Joint Secretary Richa Khoda, who is also the nodal officer for this campaign.

The progress of the campaign will be monitored on a regular basis by the nodal officer, the statement said. PTI PLB KSS KSS