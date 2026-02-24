Health scare again in Indore's Bhagirathpura; 6 hospitalised after eating contaminated food

Indore, Feb 24 (PTI) Six persons have been admitted to a hospital after consuming contaminated food in Indore's Bhagirathpura area, which had been the epicentre of a diarrhoea outbreak caused by polluted drinking water that claimed 22 lives, officials said.

Nearly 60 people had eaten food at a birthday party in Bhagirathpura late Saturday night. Following this, some people developed health problems on Sunday, Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Madhav Hasani stated on Monday.

He said the affected individuals were treated, and as a precaution, six of them were admitted to the Government Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital.

All patients were doing well after treatment, the official said.

Local residents and the Opposition Congress have claimed a total of 35 deaths in the vomiting and diarrhoea outbreak that began late December in Bhagirathpura due to contaminated drinking water.

On February 19, amid uproar in the state assembly during a discussion on the issue, Health Minister Rajendra Shukla said 22 persons had died in Bhagirathpura due to contaminated water and that compensation of Rs 2 lakh had been given to the families of each deceased.

A one-member commission headed by Justice Sushil Kumar Gupta, a former judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, is conducting a judicial inquiry into the contaminated drinking water tragedy following the court’s orders. PTI HWP MAS NSK GK