Health secretary says Delhi aims for hepatitis-free generation, stresses need for screening

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Reaffirming the Delhi government’s commitment to eliminate hepatitis, Health Secretary Nikhil Kumar on Thursday said that creating a hepatitis-free generation requires sustained public health action, early education and strong community participation.

He was speaking at the 28th Hepatitis Day observance held at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), Vasant Kunj, according to a statement.

The event was organised by ILBS in collaboration with the Directorate of Family Welfare, Government of NCT of Delhi, under the theme "Together, for a Hepatitis-Free Generation".

Addressing students, nursing trainees and healthcare professionals, Kumar stressed the need for greater awareness about hepatitis-B transmission and preventive practices, urging the young generation to become advocates of liver health in their communities.

He also highlighted the importance of sustained screening and awareness through initiatives such as the ILBS Y-SMilES programme, which has already reached over 15,000 students across several states and is set to expand in Delhi schools.

Speaking on the occasion, ILBS Director Dr S K Sarin said Delhi has been at the forefront of hepatitis prevention, from launching one of the world's earliest hepatitis awareness campaigns to supporting evidence-based policymaking.

He said that viral hepatitis continues to be a major public health challenge, with nearly 30 million people in India living with chronic hepatitis B, underscoring the urgent need for widespread screening and vaccination.

According to the statement, Dr Sarin also highlighted the rising burden of fatty liver disease, stating that every third resident of Delhi now suffers from Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD), closely linked to diabetes, hypertension and obesity.

He said the scientific evidence generated by ILBS led to the inclusion of NAFLD guidelines in the national non-communicable diseases programme in 2021, a first globally.

Additionally, the programme saw participation from 25 schools and 15 nursing colleges, with 660 students and faculty engaging in activities such as poster making, slogan writing, quizzes, skits and solo performances aimed at spreading awareness on hepatitis prevention. Students also interacted directly with medical experts during the event.