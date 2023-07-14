Health sector strengthened under Prime Minister's leadership: Mandaviya

Dehradun: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said a new India is being built under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the health sector has been strengthened.

After inaugurating the first Government Cath Lab, Digital Radiography and Mammography at the Doon Medical College here along with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, he said that the changes taking place in the country in the last eight-nine years under the guidance of the prime minister are clearly visible.

He said under the 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme, today everyone, rich or poor, is getting free treatment facility up to Rs five lakh.

Before 2014 there were 54 thousand medical seats in the country, which have doubled in the last few years, he said.

Mandaviya said that to make any country a developed nation, it is necessary for the citizens of that country to be healthy because only a healthy society can build a prosperous nation.