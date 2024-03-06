Health tourism has immense potential in UP: CM Adityanath

Lucknow, Mar 6 (PTI) Stressing that health tourism has immense potential in Uttar Pradesh through the AYUSH medical system, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday expressed confidence that proficient implementation of the AYUSH methodologies could contribute to holistic healthcare.

"Efficient implementation of AYUSH practices will not only contribute to holistic healthcare but also generate substantial employment opportunities. Additionally, it has the potential to significantly enhance farmers' income," the chief minister said at the AYUSH Department programme, according to an official release.

Describing Uttar Pradesh as the land of Ayurveda, he said, "Now, it is the responsibility to take AYUSH medical methods to further heights. AYUSH-based agriculture can significantly increase the income of the farmers. We need to enhance our research towards this end and encourage the farmers accordingly. There are unlimited possibilities in the health tourism sector through AYUSH in UP," he said.

On this occasion, the chief minister inaugurated 271 development projects, including 50 bedded integrated AYUSH hospitals in Basti, Ballia, Jalaun and Rae Bareli, 226 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, hostels for girl students in Prayagraj and Jhansi, five e-libraries, construction projects in different 19 homeopathic and 14 Ayurvedic departments across the state, with a total budget of Rs 238 crores.

Adityanath noted the AYUSH Mission in Uttar Pradesh is gaining public trust rapidly under Prime Minister's guidance. He cited today's inaugurated projects as evidence of this trust.

The chief minister stressed the ancient Indian belief in the medicinal properties of herbs and lamented their neglect, affirming the need to revive and promote traditional methods.

"When PM Modi established the Ministry of AYUSH, encouraging use of traditional medicine, it not only resonated within the country but also gained recognition globally. The significance of traditional medicine became evident during the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

Adityanath informed that a new initiative is being undertaken by the AYUSH department to form a directorate.

While previously each form of AYUSH had separate directors, the introduction of a director general will facilitate better coordination among them, he stated. PTI SAB AS AS