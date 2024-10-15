Health worker arrested for mixing TB patient's sputum in doctor's food

Baghpat (UP), Oct 15 (PTI) A man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly conspiring to kill the deputy chief medical officer of Baghpat by mixing the sputum of a critical tuberculosis patient and hazardous chemicals in his food, police said.

Deputy CMO Yashveer Singh has alleged that TB/HIV coordinator Jabbar Khan and lab technician Mushir Ahmed hatched a conspiracy to kill him and his family.

Based on a complaint by the deputy CMO, police lodged an FIR against the duo on October 7, Baghpat SHO DK Tyagi said.

In his complaint, Singh alleged that he received an audio clip revealing a conspiracy to kill him and his family members by mixing the sputum of a critical tuberculosis patient and hazardous chemicals in their food.

Singh claimed he received the audio clip from a sanitation worker named Tinku, who was allegedly pressurised by the accused to mix the infected sputum in food items and beverages to be served to the doctor and his family members.

Singh lives in a government accommodation in Baghpat with his wife and two sons.