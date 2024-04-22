Health worsens when people show no interest: Vijayvargiya taunts Rahul for skipping MP rally

Indore, Apr 22 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh minister and senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who skipped a rally in Satna a day earlier for health reasons.

The health of the Congress leader was bound to deteriorate looking at the lack of interest among the people for his party, Vijayvargiya said sarcastically.

"It all depends on the attitude of the people. If the public does not show any inclination, obviously health worsens. In such a situation, it is very natural for him to fall sick. If there is interest in the public for a leader, then he reaches them even if he suffering from fever," Vijayvargiya told reporters.

On Sunday, MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari had said Gandhi was unwell and would not be addressing the scheduled rally in Satna. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge filled in for Gandhi.

Queried about the Congress casting aspersions on EVMs, Vijayvargiya said the opposition party comes up with such claims only when it loses and not when it wins polls.

Reacting to Patwari's claim that the BJP wants to win 400 Lok Sabha seats to end the present system of reservations, Vijayvargiya said the opposition party's leaders were trying to create misunderstanding among people.

"Patwari and other Congress leaders should be asked if Jammu-Kashmir had reservation when Article 370 was in existence there. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi abrogated Article 370, our Dalit brothers there got reservation," Vijayvargiya claimed.

He also attacked the Congress' manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and said "it seems some Leftist or someone from Muslim League" drafted it. PTI HWP MAS BNM