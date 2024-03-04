Healthcare a profession where society's welfare not possible if earning money is main goal: Prez

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Healthcare is a profession where the welfare of the society is not possible if earning money is the main goal, President Droupadi Murmu said on Monday and stressed on the importance of compassion, kindness and philanthropy while discharging duty.

Advertisment

She made the remarks during an interaction with a group of medical students and medical and non-medical consultants from different medical colleges of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, who called on her at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

These medical students as well as medical and non-medical consultants are in Delhi under the Sevankur Bharat Programme of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Vaidyakiya Pratishthan.

"The president said healthcare is a profession where the welfare of the society is not possible if earning money is the main goal. That is why healthcare professionals have to make values ​​of compassion, kindness and philanthropy, their character traits while discharging their duty," a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan quoted Murmu as having said.

Advertisment

She said, "We can learn from the life of Babasaheb Ambedkar how to use our personal success for the welfare of society. We should work for social justice, equality and fraternity by following Babasaheb's ideals." The President was happy to note that Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Vaidyakiya Pratishthan has been working to provide health services to the needy at low rates in the spirit of public welfare for the last three decades.

"It is also working for skill development, employment generation and empowerment of SHGs (self-help groups). She appreciated this NGO for its contribution to social service and nation-building," the statement said.

Murmu noted the Sevankur Bharat programme, started in 1997, is promoting national integrity and unity. It is also showing the path of public service to the youth and strengthening the spirit of 'Nation First' among them, the statement added. PTI AKV AKV NSD NSD