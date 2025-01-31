Healthcare expenses steadily decreasing due to improved treatment facilities: Prez Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu said on Friday that providing affordable and quality healthcare to every section of society is the government's top priority and with improved hospital facilities and treatment options, healthcare expenses are steadily decreasing.

Addressing a joint sitting of Parliament, signalling the start of the Budget session, Murmu said the U-WIN portal has been launched to ensure accurate tracking of vaccination programmes for pregnant women and children, and around 30 crore vaccine doses have been recorded on this platform so far.

Providing affordable, accessible and quality healthcare to every section of society is a top priority of the government, Murmu said.

"With improved hospital facilities, treatment options and the availability of medicines, healthcare expenses for ordinary families are steadily decreasing," Murmu said.

India has seen substantial improvements in maternal and infant mortality rates, she said.

Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, 6 crore senior citizens aged 70 years and above will receive health insurance, with a health cover of Rs 5 lakh per year, she said.

To ensure that better healthcare services reach citizens, 1,75,000 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs have been established across the country, she said.

Considering the rising number of cancer patients and the high cost of treatment, several cancer drugs have been exempted from customs duty, she noted.

Nearly 9 crore women have been screened for cervical cancer, she added.

To ensure accurate tracking of vaccination programmes for pregnant women and children, the U-WIN portal has been launched, the President said.

"So far, around 30 crore vaccine doses have been recorded on this platform," she said.

Due to the efforts of the government, significant progress has been made in combating encephalitis, with the mortality rate due to the disease reducing to 6 per cent, she said.

"Under the National TB Eradication Programme, the number of TB patients has also decreased," she said, urging all citizens and MPs to contribute towards the success of the TB-free India campaign.

Murmu further stated that through telemedicine, over 30 crore e-teleconsultations have provided healthcare benefits to citizens.

"The government is also working on creating 75,000 new seats in medical colleges over the next five years," she said.

The government is boosting health infrastructure and medical equipment manufacturing. New bulk drug and medical device parks are being developed in the country, creating numerous employment opportunities, the President said.