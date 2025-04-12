Healthcare experts discuss advancements in neurological care in 2-day conclave

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Leading healthcare professionals, including neurologists, neurosurgeons, neuro-intensivists, neuro-anaesthetists and researchers congregated here on Saturday for a two-day conclave to discuss cutting-edge advancements in neurological care and treatment protocols.

Organised by Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, the Third Apollo Neuro Conclave 2025, themed "Recent Advances in Treatment Protocols" will be held on April 12 and 13.

It will serve as a platform for unveiling pioneering insights and transformative strategies in neurological care, the organisers said in a statement.

Dr Vinit Suri, senior consultant, Neurology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, "The Apollo Neuro Conclave 2025 is reinforcing the critical role that ongoing collaboration and research play in transforming patient outcomes. By bringing together the brightest minds from across Apollo's neuroscience ecosystem, we've curated a truly enriching academic experience." "This year's focus on cutting-edge treatment protocols is allowing us to critically evaluate current practices and explore advancements that hold the promise of revolutionising neuro care in India," the organising chairman of the conclave said.

Dr Sudheer Kumar Tyagi, senior consultant, Neurosurgery, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals said, "What sets this conclave apart is the spirit of unity it fosters among various neuro disciplines -- be it neurology, neurosurgery, neurocritical care, or anaesthesiology.

"The Apollo Group's strength lies in its ability to integrate talent, technology, and teamwork. This conclave is a perfect reflection of that ethos. It is heartening to see the passion among our postgraduate students and young consultants, who are actively engaging with senior clinicians," the Organising Co-Chairman added. PTI PLB NSD NSD