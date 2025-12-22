Healthcare in India has undergone major overhaul in last 11 years: Union MoS Health

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) The entire pyramid of healthcare at the primary, secondary and tertiary levels has undergone a major overhaul in the last 11 years, Union Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel said on Monday.

She was addressing the 7th annual convocation ceremony of Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital here.

"Today, India is at the forefront of digital health and innovative technologies because we want to fulfil the larger goal of universal healthcare," she said.

Dr Mahesh Verma, Vice Chancellor, GGSIPU and Dr Sunita Sharma, Director General of Health Services (DGHS) were also present.

Addressing the gathering, the MoS Health congratulated the graduating students and emphasised the pivotal role of public medical institutions in strengthening India's healthcare system.

"The degrees that you will receive today are more than certificates of merit. They are the qualities and traits of compassion, dedication, perseverance that you will follow from now onwards in your medical profession," Patel said.

She urged the young doctors to uphold ethical medical practice, compassion and a strong commitment to serving underserved and marginalised communities.

Highlighting the progress achieved in India's healthcare landscape in the last 11 years, Patel said that the government has transformed the entire pyramid of healthcare at the primary, secondary and tertiary levels.

"At the primary level, there are more than 1.82 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs operational in the country which are providing comprehensive primary care services to the people, the government is fixing up the critical gaps in secondary healthcare facilities like CHCs and district hospitals and we are also expanding the network of tertiary care facilities and reimagining medical education," she said.

The Union minister stated that in the last 11 years, the number of medical colleges in the country has increased from 387 to 819.

The number of AIIMS has increased from 7 to 23. Undergraduate medical seats have risen from 51,000 to 1,28,000, and postgraduate seats from 31,000 to around 82,000 today, Patel said.

She also informed that more than 62 crore people -- accounting to over 40 per cent of India's population -- are being provided with free health coverage up to Rs 5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY scheme, the largest health coverage scheme in the world.

"There are also schemes like Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana and Amrit Pharmacies which are providing medicines, medical devices and surgical implants at discounted rates," Patel added.

She concluded her address by encouraging graduating students to actively contribute to academics and research.

"As doctors you have entered into a social contract, so that touch of humanity should not go anywhere," Patel added. PTI PLB NB NB