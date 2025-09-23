Healthcare reforms required globally to match progress in diagnosis, treatment of Alzheimer's disease: Researchers

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) A rapid reform to healthcare systems, public policy and attitude in society would be required to address burden of Alzheimer's disease in population, even as medications and blood tests present a potential in diagnosis and treatment, researchers say in a Lancet Series.

Alzheimer's disease -- the most common form of dementia -- is an ageing-related neurological disorder which steadily impacts one's memory and thought processes, eventually interfering with daily activities.

Describing new treatments and diagnostic methods for the condition in a series of three papers in The Lancet journal, the international team of researchers said that medications -- lecanemab and donanemab -- could slow down Alzheimer's disease from advancing.

The drugs, which target specific proteins in a cell, have shown an efficacy comparable to that of drugs for cancer and autoimmune disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis and multiple sclerosis, the team said.

They added that however, high costs of medicines, complex tests and less-than-optimal care for symptoms in behaviour of Alzheimer's patients could leave the affected behind.

The authors called for a coordinated action worldwide so that advancements in diagnosing and treating Alzheimer's disease is matched by healthcare reforms.

The team added that most cases of the neurodegenerative disorder are seen among people at a low or normal risk, which call for measures, including a healthier urban design and restrictions on alcohol and sugary drinks, at a population-level.

The authors wrote, "We anticipate that easily accessible blood biomarkers, already available in some countries, will lead to a new diagnostic revolution and bring about major changes in health-care systems worldwide." Even as the drugs lecanemab and donanemab have received approval from the US' Food and Drug Administration, studies have pointed to concerns regarding side-effects, such as internal bleeding in brain, and small improvements in symptoms of dementia, compared to placebo. PTI KRS NB NB