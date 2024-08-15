Healthcare services affected as students of Cuttack's SCB Medical College protest

Cuttack, Aug 15 (PTI) Healthcare services were affected at the state-run SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack on Thursday as students went on cease work, protesting the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at a Kolkata hospital.

Students wearing black badges sat on dharna on the campus, affecting OPD, OT and lab services.

Emergency services, however, functioned as usual.

The protesting students said they would be forced to stop emergency services as well if their demand for a central law for the protection of doctors was not met in 72 hours.

A similar agitation was launched by the students of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

A post-graduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in north Kolkata last week. PTI AAM AAM SOM