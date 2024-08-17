Healthcare services affected in Jharkhand as doctors protest Kolkata rape, murder

Ranchi: Healthcare services were affected in Jharkhand on Saturday as doctors joined the 24-hour strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to protest the rape and murder of a colleague at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

IMA's state secretary doctor Pradeep Kumar Singh said health services would remain till 6 am on Sunday.

"We seek justice for the trainee doctor, and condemn the vandalism carried out at RG Kar MCH," he said.

State IMA chief doctor Arun Kumar Singh told PTI, "All government and private hospitals, besides diagnostic centres, are participating in the strike." "All elective services, outpatient department (OPD) activities, and elective surgeries will remain suspended during the strike. It will, however, not impact the emergency services," he said.

Members of the IMA, Jharkhand State Health Association (JHSA), RDA-CIP, and the Association of Healthcare Providers will take out a march in Ranchi later in the day.

Junior doctors at RIMS-Ranchi have been on ceasework since August 13 to protest against the incident that happened in Kolkata. Doctors at five other medical colleges in the state joined the stir on Friday.

A postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the RG Kar MCH last week.