Healthcare services hit as Nagaland doctors protest rape, murder at Kolkata hospital

Kohima, Aug 17 (PTI) Healthcare services across Nagaland were affected on Saturday with medics going on strike in protest against the rape and murder of a doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

The Indian Medical Association Nagaland State Branch (IMANSB), Nagaland In-Service Doctors' Association (NIDA) and Indian Dental Association Nagaland State Branch (IDANSB) declared withdrawal of all services, except the emergency, from 6 am to 6 pm.

The associations condemned the vandalism at the hospital and called for improved protection for healthcare workers across the country.

IMANSB honorary secretary doctor Aonungdok Tushi Ao said they stand with the IMA's call for the nationwide strike in solidarity with the protesting medics.

An official of the Naga Hospital Authority Kohima told PTI that the outpatient department (OPD) was closed while emergency services were operational.

IDANSB emphasised the need for a safe working environment for all healthcare professionals and pledged continued support for efforts to ensure justice and protection for those in the field.

Members of NIDA in solidarity with the bereaved family of the victim wore black bands and badges.

The postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at the RG Kar MCH last week. PTI NBS NBS SOM