Healthcare services hit in Arunachal as doctors protest rape, murder at Kolkata hospital

Itanagar, Aug 17 (PTI) Doctors in Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday joined the nationwide protest demanding justice for the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

As a part of the protest, the doctors at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences at Naharlagun staged a protest in front of the Emergency and Trauma Department.

Holding placards and shouting slogans, the protesting doctors demanded justice for the victim and her family members.

A doctor, who didn't want to be identified, disclosed that all routine services in the hospital has been shut down.

Doctors at the Itanagar-based Ramakrishna Mission Hospital also joined the protest.

RKM secretary Swami Vedasarananda, in a notice, disclosed that the hospital has suspended outpatient department services and elective surgeries for a 24-hour period, starting 6 am this morning.

All essential services will remain operational will continue as usual, he added.

Doctors in West Siang district’s Aalo general hospital and Pasighat-based Bakin Pertin general hospital also joined the nationwide protest.

The protesting doctors at Aalo demanded security for government and private doctors, nurses and health professionals.

They urged the government to provide 24x7 security to health professionals in the state.

On Friday, the Indian Medical Association Arunachal Pradesh branch had demanded, among others, immediate arrest of the culprits, speedy trial and maximum punishment for those involved in the rape and murder of the Kolkata doctor.

It also sought the formulation of a central law to protect doctors and other healthcare personnel. PTI CORR RG