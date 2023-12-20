Healthcare services meant for Amarnath pilgrims reviewed in top level meeting

Srinagar, Dec 20 (PTI) A top central health ministry bureaucrat chaired a meeting here with a view to arrange better healthcare services for the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims.

Helmed by Atul Goel, the Director General of Health Services in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the meeting sought the provision of extended healthcare measures during the annual pilgrimage next year onwards, a health department spokesperson said.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said while the previous yatra saw a record number of pilgrims, today's meeting focused on sensitising and screening of people with medical conditions to ensure they do not encounter any issues.

The discussion also revolved around the importance of educating pilgrims about the terrain and weather conditions for a better preparedness.

"We urge each and every state and UT to properly inform, brief, and guide the intending pilgrims about the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra and advise them to make all the necessary arrangements for successful Yatra," the Divisional Commissioner said.

The yatris this year in a feedback to administration revealed that they were satisfied with the healthcare facilities provided during their stay, the DC said.

Dr L Swasticharan, Additional Director General, Union Ministry of Health, suggested a coordinated mechanism between different UTs, Ministry of Health, and J-K administration to upgrade the services for yatra.

He advocated for a comprehensive media plan so that pilgrims are well-informed about the difficulties, the high altitude, and other challenges they face during the yatra Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather, informed the meeting about the training programmes that are conducted every year for the healthcare workers and for the yatris.

"We aim at a comprehensive and well-coordinated approach by combining preventive measures, strategic medical arrangements, collaboration with neighbouring states and UTs and other health organizations to ensure the spiritual journey not all remains sacred but also safe for the thousands of devotees who under take this pilgrimage annually," he said. PTI MIJ VN VN