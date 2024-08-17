Healthcare workers in Andamans protest against rape, murder of Kolkata doctor

Port Blair, Aug 17 (PTI) Over 2,000 healthcare workers went on cease work across the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Saturday, protesting the rape and murder of a doctor at a hospital in Kolkata.

The protest that will continue for 24 hours affected healthcare services across the islands.

"We condemn the incident that happened in Kolkata. Since morning, more than 2,000 healthcare workers, including doctors, nursing staff, technicians and medical students, have joined the 24-hour strike. Normal medical services will continue from tomorrow morning," Indian Medical Association's (IMA) Andaman and Nicobar president doctor R Thulasi Dasan told PTI.

Only non-emergency services have been stopped for 24 hours, and all emergency cases were being attended to by doctors, he said.

"We don’t want to harass the public because we have very limited medical resources here. Therefore, all the emergency services were being attended promptly, especially cases related to children and pregnant women, at all the three district hospitals, five community health centres, 24 primary health centres and 135 small health sub-centres," he said.

On Friday, more than 1,000 healthcare workers participated in a candlelight vigil from the Cellular Jail to the Flag Point in Port Blair. Similar protests were also seen in the other parts of the Union Territory.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands Private Practicing Doctors' Association (ANIPPDA) was also taking part in the protests. Its members were observing a cease work from 9 am to 6 pm.

"We are all shocked and devastated by the tragic incident that has happened with the trainee doctor in Kolkata. We stand united in advocating for a safer working environment for all healthcare professionals," ANIPPDA president doctor Rohindra Lal said.

"I think everybody in the country should wear black badges from today till the government comes out with a foolproof plan for the safety of doctors and healthcare staff," he said.

A postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last week.