Healthy citizens foundation of progressive Chhattisgarh, says CM Sai

Raipur, Sep 13 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Saturday said healthy citizens form the foundation of a progressive state, and added that the dream of making Chhattisgarh developed would be achieved by ensuring the good health of its 30 million residents.

He said the government's aim was to take up the state's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) from the present Rs 5 lakh crore to Rs 75 lakh crore by 2047 with the help of its mineral reserves, forest wealth, hardworking farmers and industrious citizens.

The CM was speaking during the inauguration of the three-day Dental Conference 2025 here.

"In the past 20 months, our government strengthened the state's healthcare infrastructure and extended services to remote areas. The government prioritised healthcare from day one," he said.

Five new medical colleges have been approved along with the institutions for physiotherapy, nursing and mother-child healthcare, he said.

"Healthy Chhattisgarh is the foundation of a progressive Chhattisgarh," Sai said.

While Chhattisgarh had just one medical college in 2000, today that number has risen to 15. Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme and the Pradhan Mantri Vaya Vandana Yojana, patients and senior citizens are receiving free treatment, he said, adding that affordable generic medicines were easing the burden on ordinary people.

Talking about serious ailments, Sai said the cases of oral cancer caused by pan masala, gutkha, and tobacco were on the rise.

Dentists play a crucial role in oral care and in ensuring beautiful smiles, he said, urging them to spearhead widespread awareness campaigns.

"A human smile is priceless, and dentists play an indispensable role in protecting and preserving it," he said.

He said when he was a Lok Sabha member during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government in 1999, AIIMS Delhi used to be overburdened with patients from across India.

He raised the demand in Parliament for an AIIMS in Chhattisgarh at that time, Sai said, adding that with the formation of Chhattisgarh state in 2000, it was among the first six states to receive the gift of an AIIMS.

Linking the state's goals with national aspirations, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi resolved to make India a developed nation by 2047. In line with this, the Chhattisgarh government prepared the 'Chhattisgarh Vision 2047' document, outlining 10 missions to drive the state forward.

"The state's GSDP currently stands at Rs 5 lakh crore and the target is to reach Rs 75 lakh crore by 2047. With abundant mineral and forest wealth, hard-working farmers and industrious citizens. 'Chhattisgarhiya sabse badhiya' would ring true as the state meets its 2047 goals," he said.

Referring to recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, the CM noted that tax slabs had been rationalised at 5 per cent and 18 per cent, simplifying business and boosting agriculture.

This was a reflection of the prime minister's vision to strengthen India's economy, he said.

The chief minister noted that the dental conference would open new possibilities in tackling oral diseases and improving treatments.

On the occasion, he visited an exhibition of dental care equipment and released the annual souvenir of the Dental Association.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal too spoke on the occasion.

President of the Indian Dental Association Chhattisgarh Dr Arvind Kumar, , Conference Chairman Dr. Vaibhav Tiwari and a large gathering of dentists from across the country took part in the conference. PTI COR NP