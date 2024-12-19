Healthy population fuels productivity, drives economic growth: Union Health Secretary

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava on Thursday said that healthcare is not only a social imperative but also an economic necessity, underscoring that a healthy population fuels productivity, drives economic growth, and ensures social justice.

Advertisment

Speaking at the 21st CII Health Summit here, Srivastava noted that India's healthcare agenda focuses on making healthcare affordable, accessible, and inclusive for every citizen.

She stressed that the healthcare sector is a critical component of India's vision to become a developed nation by 2047.

The Union Health Secretary highlighted that investments in robust healthcare and quality education systems are essential for harnessing the nation's demographic dividend, driving innovation and ensuring sustainable progress.

Advertisment

"The private sector plays a key role in transforming healthcare, particularly in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, through value-based care models and technological innovations. Public-private partnerships, preventive healthcare, and a focus on expanding the healthcare workforce will be critical in achieving Universal Health Coverage and positioning India as a global leader," she said.

She concluded her speech by assuring the government's commitment to strengthening India's healthcare ecosystem with the support of the private sector, healthcare leaders, and civil society.

"The goal is to transform India into a global leader in healthcare delivery by 2047, aiming for a healthier, stronger, and more prosperous India. The private sector’s role in shaping India’s healthcare future is both a responsibility and an opportunity. By embracing this vision, quality healthcare will be provided to every Indian, driving economic growth and job creation," she said. PTI PLB ARD ARD