Healthy woman ensures healthy family: Delhi CM at Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar camp

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) A healthy woman ensures a healthy family and together, a healthy country, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Monday while visiting the 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivaar' health camp at AIIMS, New Delhi.

Gupta said the initiative was part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to provide free health services to lakhs of women across the country.

"From cancer screening to eye and dental check-ups and TB awareness, every service here is aimed at strengthening women's health and empowering families," she added.

The fortnight-long camp, running from September 17 to October 2, is being organised under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's campaign and is open to all women, including patients, attendants, family members and staff.

Participants can avail free consultations and routine health check-ups at AIIMS across multiple departments such as Internal Medicine, Gynaecology, Dental, Ophthalmology, Pulmonology, Psychology, Nutrition, Dermatology, Pediatrics and Hematology.

The programme also features awareness drives on cancer screening, TB prevention under the Nikshay Mitra scheme, yoga sessions and workshops on work-life balance for women.

AIIMS officials said the institute caters to nearly five lakh OPD patients annually, a significant share of Delhi's healthcare load. PTI NSM NSM KSS KSS