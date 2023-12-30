Hearing and speech impaired girl raped by neighbour in MP's Shahdol

Shahdol, Dec 30 (PTI) A 17-year-old hearing and speech impaired girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, police said on Saturday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's mother, the police arrested the 45-year-old accused on Friday, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Anjulata Patle said.

Kotwali Police Station in-charge Raghvendra Singh said the accused allegedly visited the victim's house while her mother was away in the last few days.

The girl's mother noticed a change in her behaviour, and on inquiring, she found out that the accused had raped her, the official said.

A case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused, he said. PTI COR ADU ARU