Advertisment
#National

Hearing and speech impaired girl raped by neighbour in MP's Shahdol

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
30 Dec 2023
New Update

Shahdol, Dec 30 (PTI) A 17-year-old hearing and speech impaired girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, police said on Saturday.

Advertisment

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's mother, the police arrested the 45-year-old accused on Friday, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Anjulata Patle said.

Kotwali Police Station in-charge Raghvendra Singh said the accused allegedly visited the victim's house while her mother was away in the last few days.

The girl's mother noticed a change in her behaviour, and on inquiring, she found out that the accused had raped her, the official said.

A case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused, he said. PTI COR ADU ARU

Advertisment
Subscribe