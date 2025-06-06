Hearing and speech-impaired man kills sister-in-law in MP, later hangs self

Umaria (MP), Jun 6 (PTI) A man allegedly hacked his brother's wife to death with an axe before ending his life by hanging himself in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria on Friday, police said.

The incident took place in Chhaprod village in Manpur tehsil, they said.

"A hearing and speech-impaired man murdered his sister-in-law and later hanged himself to death. It was a fallout of a dispute between the two," Shahdol Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Savita Sohane said.

The woman's body was found in a naked state, triggering suspicion of attempt to rape, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Nagendra Singh Chauhan told reporters.

The woman was alone at home when the incident took place, he said. PTI COR BNS MAS NP