Hearing and speech impaired minor girl raped in MP's Rajgarh district

Rajgarh, Feb 3 (PTI) A hearing and speech impaired minor girl was raped by an unidentified person in Narsinghgarh town in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district, a police official said on Monday.

The child, who lives in a hut behind the government rest house, had gone missing on Saturday, he said.

The child was brought home on Sunday after she was found in a distressed state in a forest area, following which police was alerted, the official said.

"She was taken to the local civil hospital on Monday, where a medical examination confirmed rape," said Narsinghgarh police station in-charge Shivraj Singh Chauhan.

The girl has been referred to Bhopal for proper treatment, Narsinghgarh civil hospital official Dr Monika Sharma said.

Kurawar police station in-charge Sangita Sharma is heading the probe into the case.