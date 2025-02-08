Hearing and speech-impaired minor rape victim dies in MP

Rajgarh, Feb 3 (PTI) A hearing and speech-impaired minor girl, who was raped a week ago in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district by an unidentified person, has succumbed to her injuries during treatment, a police official said on Saturday.

The 11-year-old, who lived in a hut behind the government rest house in Narsinghgarh town, went missing on February 1. She was found severely injured in a forest the next day, police said.

Narsinghgarh’s sub-divisional officer of police Upendra Bhati said that the minor had suffered excessive bleeding.

She was initially taken to the civil hospital in Narsinghgarh and then to Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal on February 2, where two surgeries were performed on her, he said.

The girl was put on the ventilator but her condition did not improve. Doctors declared her dead at 10 pm on Friday, the official said.

Bhati said that the police had called sign language experts to communicate with the girl so that the rapist could be identified, but she remained unconscious due to serious internal injuries.

The official said the police are looking for leads to track down the person who committed the crime.

Meanwhile, the funeral of the victim was carried out on Saturday afternoon in Narsinghgarh. PTI COR ADU NR