Hearing-impaired minor girl raped in Punjab's Kapurthala

Kapurthala, Aug 24 (PTI) A nine-year-old speech- and hearing-impaired girl was allegedly raped at a village in the Sultanpur Lodhi area of this Punjab district, police said on Thursday.

The survivor is the daughter a migrant labourer, they said.

According to the complaint filed by the girl's father, the landlord of the house where they stay allegedly took away his daughter from her room late on Wednesday and raped her.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Babandeep Singh said a case has been registered and efforts are underway to nab the accused. PTI COR CHS MNK SZM