Hearing in defamation case against Rahul postponed as judge on leave

Sultanpur (UP), Nov 5 (PTI) Hearing in a defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi scheduled for Tuesday was postponed as the special judge of the MP-MLA court here was on leave.

The next date of hearing has been fixed for November 23, said Santosh Kumar Pandey, lawyer of local BJP leader Vijay Mishra who has filed the case.

Earlier, Oct 31 was fixed for the hearing but due to Diwali it was postponed till November 5.

Gandhi has been accused of making objectionable comments during the 2018 Karnataka polls about Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was then the BJP president.

On July 26, Gandhi had recorded his statement in the court, denying the charges and claiming that the case was politically motivated. The court subsequently directed the complainant to furnish evidence.

Mishra, a resident of Hanumanganj in Kotwali Dehat, claimed he was hurt by Gandhi's alleged remarks against Shah.

Due to Gandhi's non-appearance in court, a warrant was issued in December 2023.

In February 2024, the Raebareli MP surrendered before the court, and was granted bail on two bonds of Rs 25,000 each.

During the previous hearing in the case on October 9, the court recorded Mishra's statement. PTI COR ABN ZMN