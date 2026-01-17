Hearing in former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur's bail plea adjourned till Monday

Deoria (UP), Jan 17 (PTI) The bail application of former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur, lodged in the Deoria district jail in connection with an alleged fraud case, was heard on Saturday, after which the court fixed January 19 as the next date of hearing.

Prosecution sources said the hearing took place in the court of District Judge Dhanendra Pratap Singh. The prosecution sought additional time to present its arguments, following which the court adjourned the matter.

Earlier, his bail plea was rejected by the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Manju Kumari on January 6. Subsequently, his counsel moved a fresh bail application before the district judge's court. PTI COR CDN MNK MNK