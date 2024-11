Prayagraj, Nov 6 (PTI) Hearing was cancelled in the Krishna Janmbhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute case, being heard at the Allahabad High Court, due to the non-availability of court.

Advertisment

Earlier, the matter was being heard by Justice Mayank Kumar Jain but since he retired, it was assigned to Justice Ram Manohar Narain Mishra by the chief justice.

The matter was fixed for hearing at 2 pm Wednesday.

It will now come up for hearing, as per court rules. PTI COR RAJ VN VN