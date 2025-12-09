Hearing in model code violation case against AAP's Sanjay Singh deferred due to advocate's death

Sultanpur (UP), Dec 9 (PTI) The hearing in a case of alleged violation of the model code of conduct for elections involving Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh was deferred by a local MP/MLA court here on Tuesday following the death of an advocate, officials said.

The court has now fixed December 18 as the next date of hearing in the matter, according to case officials.

Due to the death of a lawyer attached to the court, cases were not taken up for hearing on Tuesday, they said.

The case against Singh dates back to April 13, 2021, when it was alleged that an unauthorised public meeting was held in Hasanpur village under the Bandhuakala police station limits during the panchayat elections. The police had registered the case against Singh, 12 named persons and 45 unidentified supporters in this connection.

The meeting was allegedly organised in support of district panchayat member Salma Begum, the officials said.

While other accused in the case had earlier obtained bail, a bailable warrant was issued against Sanjay Singh due to his repeated absence from the proceedings. In July 2024, he surrendered before the court and was subsequently released on furnishing two bail bonds of Rs 20,000 each along with a personal bond, they said.

Following the police investigation, a total of 11 persons, including Singh, were charge-sheeted in the case. In June, the special court rejected a discharge application filed by the accused and proceeded to frame charges after taking cognisance of the chargesheet, they added.

At present, the process of recording evidence in the case is underway, Sanjay Singh's counsel Madan Singh said, adding that the next hearing has been scheduled for December 18. PTI COR KIS RT