Hearing in Neelkanth Mahadev-Shamsi Jama Masjid case deferred to Nov 25

Budaun (UP), Oct 27 (PTI) A court here on Monday deferred to November 25 its hearing on the matter of whether a subordinate court has the jurisdiction to hear the Neelkanth Mahadev temple and Shamsi Jama Masjid case.

Civil Judge (Senior Division)/Fast Track Court (FTC) Judge Pushpendra Chaudhary listed the case for November 25 after examining the case file.

The case file was transferred to the FTC after Additional Civil Judge (Senior Division) Suman Tiwari went on maternity leave.

The dispute began in 2022 when Mukesh Patel, the then convener of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, claimed that the Neelkanth Mahadev temple existed at the Jama Masjid Shamsi mosque site and sought permission to worship at the structure.

The Shamsi Jama Masjid Management Committee's lawyer, Anwar Alam, argued that a Supreme Court order prohibits lower courts from hearing such disputes, and therefore, the case should be dismissed.

The Hindu side' legal team has maintained that the Supreme Court's orders do not apply to ongoing or pre-existing cases and that the case should be heard on its merits.

Advocate Anwar Alam, appearing on behalf of the Shamsi Jama Masjid Intazamia Committee, said the committee had submitted an application citing the 1991 Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act.

He said the Supreme Court has already directed all courts in the country not to pass any order in cases where the 1991 Act applies.

“We have requested the court not to proceed with the hearing as it has no jurisdiction to pass any order in such matters,” he said.

He added that the matter will now be heard afresh on November 25 to determine whether the lower court can continue to hear it.

Advocate Ved Prakash Sahu, representing the temple, said the matter was initially before the Fast Track Court, then transferred to the Civil Judge (Senior Division), and later returned to the FTC after Judge Tiwari proceeded on leave.

The hearing scheduled for October 25 could not take place as it was a court holiday, he said.