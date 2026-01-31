Hearing on consideration of ED chargesheet against Al Falah chairman deferred to Feb 13

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) A Delhi court on Saturday listed the hearing of arguments for consideration of the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet against Al Falah Group chaiman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui to February 13.

Additional Sessions Judge Sheetal Chaudhary Pradhan deferred the matter after the defence counsel sought more time to review the chargesheet and related documents as they run up to 10,000 pages. Furthermore, they have not been able to meet Siddiqui as the crime branch has taken him into custody in another matter.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had, on January 16, attached Rs 140 crore worth land and buildings of Haryana-based Al Falah University, which came under the radar of the security agencies following the November 10 Red Fort area blast. The agency also filed a chargesheet against Al Falah Group chairman Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui and his charitable trust.

The 54-acre land of the university in Faridabad's Dhauj area and its buildings -- including those of its various schools and departments, apart from student hostels -- have been attached as part of a provisional order issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The ED arrested Siddiqui in November 2025 on money laundering charges linked to cheating of students enrolled in the educational institutions run by his Al Falah Charitable Trust.

The agency's probe into the Al Falah Group stems from two FIRs lodged by the Delhi Police Crime Branch, alleging that Al Falah University projected false and misleading claims about having NAAC accreditation and UGC recognition to mislead students, parents and other stakeholders for unlawful gains.

The ED had earlier stated that the university generated Rs 415.10 crore in revenue between 2018 and 2025, noting what it described as a "meteoric rise" in income that did not align with the group's declared financials or its asset buildup.

It alleged that funds collected as student fees and from the public were diverted for personal and private use, and that Siddiqui maintained de facto control over the Al Falah Charitable Trust, the managing trustee, as well as associated entities.

The university's role came under scrutiny during probe into a 'white-collar terror' module. Two doctors associated with the varsity, Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie and Shaheen Saeed, were arrested by the National Investigation Agency and the Jammu and Kashmir Police in connection with the case.

Another doctor associated with the university's hospital, Dr Umar-un-Nabi, was identified as the suicide bomber who drove an explosive-laden car that blasted outside Red Fort on November 10, killing 15 people. PTI MDB RUK RUK