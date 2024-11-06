Hearing on ex-SP MLA Irfan Solanki's bail plea to continue in Allahabad HC on Thursday

Prayagraj, Nov 6 (PTI) The hearing on a bail application moved by former Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki -- who was sentenced to seven-year rigorous imprisonment in June for setting fire to a woman's house in a bid to grab her land -- will continue in the Allahabad High Court on Thursday.

The matter is being heard by a bench comprising Justice Rajiv Gupta and Justice Surendra Singh.

In June this year, an MP-MLA court in Kanpur convicted Solanki and four others for harassing a woman and setting her house on fire in a bid to grab her land in the Jajmau area about two years back.

While Solanki has filed an application seeking bail and a stay on his sentencing, the state government has also filed a plea seeking enhancement of the sentence.

The high court on Wednesday concluded hearing Solanki's arguments but the additional government advocate sought time to argue the matter which will now be heard on Thursday. PTI COR RAJ The MP-MLA court had convicted Solanki, his brother Rizwan Solanki, Shauqat Ali, Mohammad Sharif and Izrail on June 3. The quantum of sentence was pronounced on June 7. PTI COR RAJ ARI