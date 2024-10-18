Hearing on Medha Patkar's appeal against her sentence adjourned to Nov 14

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) A court here Friday adjourned to November 14 hearing on activist Medha Patkar's plea against five-month sentence given to her in a defamation case filed by incumbent Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena 23 years ago when he headed an NGO in Gujarat.

Additional Sessions Judge Vishal Singh adjourned the matter after noting that the submissions of Patkar's counsel were yet to be completed.

Advocate Sri Devi appeared for Narmada Bachao Andolan leader Patkar on Friday, while advocates Gajinder Kumar and Chandrashekhar appeared for Saxena.

A magisterial court sentenced Patkar to five months of simple imprisonment on July 1, besides imposing a fine of Rs 10 lakh.

After she filed an appeal, the present court suspended the sentence on July 29.

In the last hearing on September 4, Saxena's counsel had objected to Patkar's appeal saying it was not maintainable and was liable to be dismissed as Patkar did not sign it.

Patkar and Saxena have been locked in a legal tussle since 2000 after she filed a suit against him for publishing advertisements against her and the Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA).

Saxena, who then headed an Ahmedabad-based NGO 'Council for Civil Liberties', had also filed two cases against Patkar in 2001 for making derogatory remarks against him on a TV channel and issuing a defamatory press statement. PTI MNR MNR TIR TIR