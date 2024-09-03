Hearing, speech impaired woman raped by neighbour in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh; accused held

Raigarh (Chhattisgarh), Sep 3 (PTI) A 29-year-old hearing and speech impaired woman was allegedly raped by her neighbour in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, aged 39 years, was arrested following the incident on Sunday evening in a locality under Kotra Road police station limits, an official said.

As per preliminary information, the accused sexually assaulted the woman while she was working alone in a vegetable garden located behind her house, where she resides with her brother and his wife, he said.

A case has been registered and further probe was underway, the official added. PTI COR TKP MVG RSY